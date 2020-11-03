Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown out for season with torn Achilles

Ohio State defensive backs Cameron Brown, left to right, Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson listen to coach Kerry Coombs during their NCAA college football practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior cornerback Cameron Brown will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Saturday’s 38-25 win over Penn State. Ryan Day announced Brown’s injury during Tuesday’s press conference.

Brown’s injury comes as a blow to the Buckeyes’ secondary, which was already depleted after losing safety Jordan Fuller and cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette to the NFL.

OSU will now rely heavily on veteran cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and preseason first team All-American Shaun Wade, two players Brown shared playing time with during Ohio State’s first two games.

Four cornerbacks who could now see significant playing time include sophomore Tyreke Johnson, senior Marcus Williamson, freshman Ryan Watts and freshman Lejond Cavazos.

Ohio State only allowed 29 yards passing against Penn State in the first half but gave up 296 yards in the second half.