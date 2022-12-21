COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman edge rusher Will Smith Jr., the son of the late Buckeye legend Will Smith, highlighted the 2023 central Ohio early signing day class.
Smith is a four-star defensive lineman and the eighth-ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, per 24/7Sports Composite. He’s the only player from central Ohio to commit to the Buckeyes so far.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said it was “a little bit of a risk” to offer Smith before his senior year but said this past year has proven he’s a “no brainer now.”
“Does that matter? Yeah it does. But that wasn’t the reason we offered him,” Day said about Smith’s Dad, Buckeye legend Will Smith Sr. “Will in the past year has poured it on, played with an unbelievable motor.”
Central Ohio football commits
- Will Smith Jr. (Dublin Coffman), Ohio State
- Rasheem Biles (Pickerington Central), Pittsburgh
- Kamari Burns (Gahanna), Cincinnati
- Jaden Yates (Gahanna), Marshall
- Ryan Carretta (St. Charles), Pittsburgh
- Andrew Marshall (Bloom-Carroll), Ohio
- Tanner Lemaster (Washington), Kentucky
- Andrew Guthrie (Washington), Campbell
- Cole Rhett (Bishop Watterson), Toledo
- Sid Kapa (KIPP Academy), Western Michigan
- Jakivion Calip (Olentangy Orange), Central Michigan
- Anthony Murphy (Bishop Hartley), Air Force
- Jacob Winters (Jackson), Ohio
- Ben Marsh (Hilliard Darby), Ball State
- Jonas Mann (Pickerington North), Akron