COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman edge rusher Will Smith Jr., the son of the late Buckeye legend Will Smith, highlighted the 2023 central Ohio early signing day class.

Smith is a four-star defensive lineman and the eighth-ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, per 24/7Sports Composite. He’s the only player from central Ohio to commit to the Buckeyes so far.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said it was “a little bit of a risk” to offer Smith before his senior year but said this past year has proven he’s a “no brainer now.”

“Does that matter? Yeah it does. But that wasn’t the reason we offered him,” Day said about Smith’s Dad, Buckeye legend Will Smith Sr. “Will in the past year has poured it on, played with an unbelievable motor.”

Central Ohio football commits

Will Smith Jr. (Dublin Coffman), Ohio State

Rasheem Biles (Pickerington Central), Pittsburgh

Kamari Burns (Gahanna), Cincinnati

Jaden Yates (Gahanna), Marshall

Ryan Carretta (St. Charles), Pittsburgh

Andrew Marshall (Bloom-Carroll), Ohio

Tanner Lemaster (Washington), Kentucky

Andrew Guthrie (Washington), Campbell

Cole Rhett (Bishop Watterson), Toledo

Sid Kapa (KIPP Academy), Western Michigan

Jakivion Calip (Olentangy Orange), Central Michigan

Anthony Murphy (Bishop Hartley), Air Force

Jacob Winters (Jackson), Ohio

Ben Marsh (Hilliard Darby), Ball State

Jonas Mann (Pickerington North), Akron