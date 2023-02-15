COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State football team is cancelling its series against Washington in 2024 and 2025.

The Ohio State athletic department cited the ‘changing college football landscape’ and potential games against UCLA and/or USC as reasons for canceling the series.

“We initiated the cancellation,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith said. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.”

Smith added Ohio State will be responsible for paying the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025.

“As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent,” Smith said.