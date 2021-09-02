Ohio State Buckeyes unavailable against Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Ohio State begins its 2021 season Thursday night against Minnesota but several Buckeyes won’t be available for the game.
Below is a list of players who won’t play Thursday. Ohio State is not disclosing why these Buckeyes are missing the game. Coach Ryan Day said 90% of the team is vaccinated.
- Harry Miller, center
- Cam Brown, cornerback
- Jerron Cage, defensive tackle
- Kamryn Babb, wide receiver
- Jantzen Dunn, safety
- Tyler Friday, defensive end
- Jakob James, offensive lineman
- Jaylen Johnson, bullet safety
- Mitchell Melton, linebacker
- Joe Royer, tight end
- Toby Wilson, offensive lineman
The Buckeyes will be most affected by the absence of starting center Harry Miller and starting cornerback Cam Brown. Miller started at left guard last season but moved to his natural position of center with the departure of Josh Myers to the NFL. C.J. Stroud will start his first collegiate game and not having Miller is less than ideal but OSU offensive line coach Greg Studrawa expressed confidence in redshirt freshman Luke Wypler who is Miller’s backup at center.
Meanwhile, Brown was slated to start at corner after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. Brown’s return was one reason to believe the Buckeyes will be better against the pass this season, but with the junior out look for Lejond Cavazos, Denzel Burke, Ryan Watts to rotate frequently while Sevyn Banks holds down the other starting corner spot.
Jerron Cage was set to rotate in with preseason first-team All American Haskell Garrett, so with Cage unavailable look for Antwuan Jackson to take more snaps and a rotation between sophomore Ty Hamilton and freshmen Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams.