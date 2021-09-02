Ohio State Buckeyes unavailable against Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Ohio State begins its 2021 season Thursday night against Minnesota but several Buckeyes won’t be available for the game.

Below is a list of players who won’t play Thursday. Ohio State is not disclosing why these Buckeyes are missing the game. Coach Ryan Day said 90% of the team is vaccinated.

Harry Miller, center

Cam Brown, cornerback

Jerron Cage, defensive tackle

Kamryn Babb, wide receiver

Jantzen Dunn, safety

Tyler Friday, defensive end

Jakob James, offensive lineman

Jaylen Johnson, bullet safety

Mitchell Melton, linebacker

Joe Royer, tight end

Toby Wilson, offensive lineman

The Buckeyes will be most affected by the absence of starting center Harry Miller and starting cornerback Cam Brown. Miller started at left guard last season but moved to his natural position of center with the departure of Josh Myers to the NFL. C.J. Stroud will start his first collegiate game and not having Miller is less than ideal but OSU offensive line coach Greg Studrawa expressed confidence in redshirt freshman Luke Wypler who is Miller’s backup at center.

Meanwhile, Brown was slated to start at corner after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. Brown’s return was one reason to believe the Buckeyes will be better against the pass this season, but with the junior out look for Lejond Cavazos, Denzel Burke, Ryan Watts to rotate frequently while Sevyn Banks holds down the other starting corner spot.

Jerron Cage was set to rotate in with preseason first-team All American Haskell Garrett, so with Cage unavailable look for Antwuan Jackson to take more snaps and a rotation between sophomore Ty Hamilton and freshmen Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams.