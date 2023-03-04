MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — The No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball team overcame a 24-point deficit Saturday to beat No. 2 Indiana in the biggest comeback in Big Ten Tournament history to advance to the championship game.

The Buckeyes trailed 46-26 at the half but held the Hoosiers’ top-10 scoring offense to only 12 points in the last 10 minutes to help complete the comeback. OSU was led by Taylor Thierry who scored a team-high 19 points.

Dublin Coffman product Jack Sheldon played just her third game since Nov. 30 and was pivotal down the stretch contributing eight points in the final 5:22 to help seal the win. She also forced a turnover with eight seconds left and sank two free throws to put the game out of reach.

This was far from the best game for the Buckeyes this season who shot 35% from the field and only connected on four of 23 three-point attempts. But the Buckeyes made up for it with suffocating defense in the second half thanks to their patented full-court press and a dominating post presence from freshman Cotie McMahon.

The Buckeyes win over the Hoosiers shows they have the potential to win a national championship after previously losing to Indiana by a combined 37 points in their two previous meetings this season.

Ohio State will play the winner of Maryland and Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship Sunday at 4 p.m.