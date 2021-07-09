Ohio State basketball snags Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team bolstered its backcourt Friday by snagging Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell, according to Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman.

The 6’2″ senior averaged 17.2 points per game on 41.9% shooting for the Ragin’ Cajuns during the 2020-21 season. Russell’s arrival is welcome news for the Buckeyes who lost Duane Washington Jr. to the NBA Draft.

Russell is the third player to transfer to Ohio State during the offseason. The Buckeyes also brought in Penn State point guard Jamari Wheeler and Indiana center Joey Brunk.

Head coach Chris Holtmann received good news earlier this week when E.J. Liddell announced he would return for his junior season.

Ohio State also returns Kyle Young, Justice Sueing, Meechie Johnson, Jimmy Sotos, Zed Key and Justin Ahrens.