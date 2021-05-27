Ohio State announces kick off times for 3 games, homecoming Oct. 9 versus Maryland

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day get soaked with a sports drink after the team’s win against Clemson during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced three more kick off times for football games in 2021. The Buckeyes will play at Minnesota at 8:00 in week one, they’ll host Tulsa at 3:30 on Sept. 18 and OSU’s homecoming game will be played against Maryland at noon on Oct. 9.

The Buckeyes announced two other games earlier this year with a noon kickoff against Oregon on Sept. 11 and Michigan on Nov. 27.

Earlier this week, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith stood alongside State Senator Niraj Antani as he introduced a bill for college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.