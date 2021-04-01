Ohio State announces attendance plans for spring sports and football game to be decided

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Most Ohio State sports competing this spring won’t see a significant increase in attendance and most won’t have opportunities for general fan attendance under attendance policies the Department of Athletics developed and formalized with Columbus Public Health.

Based on mapping and social distancing, only men’s and women’s lacrosse at Ohio Stadium and those sports competing at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track and field, will have an attendance increase that will allow for the admission of the general public.

There will not be any general public ticket availability for the sports of baseball, softball, field hockey and men’s and women’s tennis. There are too few tickets available for those sports after tickets are allocated to family members of the student-athletes and coaching staffs of the competing teams. Any remaining tickets will be offered to groups such as students, donors and/or season ticket holders.

Capacities were determined by seating pods distanced six feet apart and with thresholds of 30% capacity for outdoor venues and 25% for indoor venues. In all cases, the physical distancing of the pods does not allow for those thresholds to be reached.

Spring Football Game Tickets

Attendance for the football spring game, planned for April 17 at noon, is still to be determined with Columbus Public Health. Also to be determined is the attendance at post-season conference or NCAA championship events that Ohio State may host in the Covelli Center.

Lacrosse and Men’s Soccer Tickets

Fans wishing to attend lacrosse matches at Ohio Stadium and the final home men’s soccer match at Jesse Owens this weekend, Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Michigan State, can walk up to each facility on game day and receive a digital ticket with an assigned seat until OSU reaches capacity.

There will not be an admission charge for any of these regular season events. All fans will be asked to share contact information in case contact tracing needs to be conducted after the event.

Safe Attendance Policies/Additional Info

§ All guests and staff will be asked to remain six feet apart.

§ In areas where the department anticipates lines forming, there will be stickers placed six feet apart on the floor/pavement.

§ “Control Staff” and restroom attendants will remind guests to remain diligent with hand washing and safe distancing.

§ Seating areas will be numbered by row and seat. Guests will receive a reserved ticket and will sit in assigned seating pods spaced 6-feet apart.

§ All guests and event staff will wear face coverings at all times while attending events at Ohio State’s athletic venues and facilities