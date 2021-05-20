Ohio State and Oregon will play home and home series in 2032 and 2033

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley has learned Ohio State and Oregon will play a home and home football series in 2032 and 2033. The Buckeyes and Ducks will face each other at Ohio Stadium this year on Sept. 11 at 12:00.

Oregon will receive $3.5 million to play inside The Horseshoe this year.

Ohio State was supposed to travel to Eugene last year before the season was postponed and ultimately changed to conference-only games.

The Buckeyes are 9-0 all time against Oregon with the most recent win coming in 2015 when Ohio State beat the Ducks 42-20 in the National Championship of the first-ever College Football Playoff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss