Ohio State and Oregon will play home and home series in 2032 and 2033

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley has learned Ohio State and Oregon will play a home and home football series in 2032 and 2033. The Buckeyes and Ducks will face each other at Ohio Stadium this year on Sept. 11 at 12:00.

Oregon will receive $3.5 million to play inside The Horseshoe this year.

Ohio State was supposed to travel to Eugene last year before the season was postponed and ultimately changed to conference-only games.

The Buckeyes are 9-0 all time against Oregon with the most recent win coming in 2015 when Ohio State beat the Ducks 42-20 in the National Championship of the first-ever College Football Playoff.