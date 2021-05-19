Ohio State AD Gene Smith receives contract extension through 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith agreed to a contract extension through June 2026 the university announced Wednesday. Smith will receive more than $2 million annually.

Smith’s base salary was increased from $1.1 million to $1.58 million as part of the contract extension. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave his approval of the contract extension on Twitter.

Congratulations boss on your contract extension! Thank you for everything you do for the Buckeyes! Well deserved! #gobucks #4moreyears — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) May 19, 2021

Along with his base salary, Smith will receive annual retention payments of $300,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023 and 2024, $250,000 in 2025 and $300,000 in 2026 for each year he stays at OSU.

Smith was already signed to be Ohio State’s AD until 2024.

Smith was named the Buckeyes’ director of athletics on March 5, 2005 and was elevated to senior vice president and Wolfe Foundation endowed athletics director in May 2016.

If Smith leaves Ohio State before July 1, 2024, there will be a $250,000 buyout as part of the new contract.

The contract also includes a stipulation that Smith can’t become AD of another Big Ten school at any point during his contract.