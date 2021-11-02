COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first College Football Playoff poll was released Tuesday with The Ohio State Buckeyes ranked 5th and the Cincinnati Bearcats ranked 6th.

Here’s how the top 4 of the CFP ranking shakes out:

#1 Georgia (8-0)

#2 Alabama (7-1)

#3 Michigan State (8-0)

#4 Oregon (7-1)

The Big Ten has six teams ranked in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 7.

Cincinnati was placed four spots behind one-loss Alabama despite the Bearcats being undefeated.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Cincinnati this weekend for UC’s home game against Tulsa.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak after beating Penn State 33-24 last Saturday. The Buckeyes hit the road this Saturday to face Nebraska at noon and will face the undefeated Spartans on Nov. 20 followed by The Game at Michigan on Nov. 27.