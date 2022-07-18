EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Northeast Ohio native Katie Nageotte won gold in the women’s pole vault at the 2022 World Track & Field Championships in Oregon, adding to Team USA’s impressive start.

The 31-year-old born in Lakewood had a winning clearance of 4.85m to win her first world title as fellow American Sandi Morris took silver and Australia’s Nina Kennedy took bronze.

Nageotte’s triumph now makes her the current Olympic and World champion in the pole vault.

If she does compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, she will try and become the second woman to win back-to-back gold medals in pole vault.

After three days of competition in Eugene, Team USA has 14 total medals with six of them gold.