BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCMH) — Northeast Ohio native Katie Moon defended her pole vault world championship but is sharing the gold medal.

In an unlikely turn of events, Moon and Australia’s Nina Kennedy both won gold in Budapest on Wednesday night as both cleared 4.90 meters, a world leading clearance for 2023. Moon and Kennedy could not clear 4.95m so both took home the gold medal. Finland’s Wilma Murto took bronze with a 4.80m clearance.

It is the first time ever two pole vaulters share gold at a world championships. Moon’s back-to-back gold medals at worlds mark the first time since 2007 a woman has gone back-to-back in the event.

The 32-year-old born in Lakewood will now enter the Paris Olympics in 2024 as the double world champion and Olympic champion. Moon could become just the second woman to win back-to-back Olympic pole vault golds if she can claim the title in Paris.

Her victories in Budapest this year and Eugene, Oregon last year make her just the second American woman to win two pole vault world championships, joining Stacy Dragila.