Ohio introduces Tim Albin as the next football head coach

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University introduced longtime assistant Tim Albin as the Bobcats next football head coach Thursday.

Albin signed a four-year deal with OU on Wednesday, the same day the school announced 16-year head coach Frank Solich was stepping down due to a “rare cardiovascular health issue.”

Solich ended his career with 115 wins, a Mid-American Conference record, and 12-straight non-losing seasons. prior to Solich’s arrival, the Bobcats had two winning seasons in the span 22 years.

Albin coached with Solich for all 16 of his years in Athens as the Bobcats offensive coordinator. Albin also coached under Solich for four seasons at Nebraska.

In the past 10 seasons, Albin’s offensive units rank No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 on the Ohio all-time Top 10 single season scoring list.

Prior to his stint at Nebraska, Albin was the head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State for three seasons, winning the NAIA national championship in 1999 with a 13-0 record. He was named NAIA Football Coach of the Year by Rawlings and American Football Coach Magazine as the Rangers recorded their first undefeated season in history.