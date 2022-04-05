COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will vote on 14 referendum items in May, including a resolution that would allow name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes.

Issue 12B is a Name, Image and Likeness proposal that mirrors changes made at the collegiate level.

This proposed addition would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used. Deals that do not support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco) would also not be permitted.

The voting period lasts from May 1-15. If passed, the resolution would go into effect on May 16, 2022.