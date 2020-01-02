Ohio faces off with Nevada in Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (WCMH) — Ohio and Nevada will meet for the first time in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Ohio is looking for its third straight bowl game victory and would become just the third team from the Mid-American Conference to accomplish that feat with a win.

Nevada is seeking consecutive bowl wins after winning the Arizona Bowl a year ago.

Ohio is led by its offense. The Bobcats were 20th nationally in scoring, averaging more than 34 points per game.

Nevada’s defense played well at times but allowed 28 and 33 points in its final two games of the regular season.