Ohio cancels game against undefeated Buffalo due to coronavirus

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was set as a significant game in the Mid-American Conference race, but now the game is canceled.

The MAC announced Friday the Ohio game against Buffalo on Saturday in Athens is off due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing in the Bobcats’ program. Ohio is 2-1 this season and was eager to face the unbeaten and favored Bulls.

It’s the second time this season Ohio has lost out on the chance to play due to COVID-19 test results in its program with the Bobcats being forced to cancel their week three game against Miami. Ohio is scheduled to play at Kent State next Saturday, which would be the regular season finale. Kent State canceled its scheduled game with Miami this week due to COVID-19 test results in its program.

