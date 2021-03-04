Ohio cancels Friday’s game at Bowling Green, Bobcats’ season in jeopardy

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats men’s basketball season is in jeopardy after OU canceled its road game at Bowling Green on Friday.

The game against the Falcons was supposed to be OU’s last game of the regular season.

The Bobcats have now canceled two games in a row and may not be able to play in the MAC Tournament, which starts next Thursday.

OU did not have a game from Feb. 3 to Feb. 22 due to coronavirus cases and contact tracing. OU returned to action on Feb. 23 and played three games in five days before canceling Tuesday’s game at Kent State.

During the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals on Wednesday, NBC4 digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock asked Boals whether the Bobcats would have enough players to play Friday and play in the MAC Tournament.

Boals said the Bobcats had one player test positive on Monday while two players were deemed close contact. Boals added the team conducted PCR tests to all players Wednesday and hoped those tests would come back negative, so Ohio could play against the Falcons on Friday and make the trip to Cleveland next week for the MAC Tournament.

It’s currently unknown whether the Bobcats will be able to play in the MAC Tournament.