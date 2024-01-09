COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio University and seven-time bowl winning head coach has been nominated to the NFF & College Football Hall of Fame.

Cleveland native Frank Solich, who coached the Bobcats from 2005 through the 2020 season, will be enshrined in December as part of the 2024 class. The winningest coach in Mid-American Conference history amassed a 115-82 record over 16 seasons, earned 11 bowl appearances, including five victories, and was named conference coach of the year in 2016.

Solich ranks second in school history in wins and second in the MAC with 77 conference victories. During his OU tenure the Bobcats had 12 consecutive non-losing seasons and won the East Division in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016.

In postseason play, Solich took the Bobcats to their first bowl game since 1968 with an appearance in the GMAC Bowl in 2006. The Bobcats won five bowl games, including three straight between 2017 and 2019.

BOISE, ID – JANUARY 3: Head Coach Frank Solich of the Ohio Bobcats gets showered with french fries during second half action against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on January 3, 2020 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Ohio won the game 30-21. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Signature wins include Solich’s first game coached at Peden Stadium, a 16-10 overtime victory over Pittsburgh and in 2012, the Bobcats took down Penn State, 24-14, at Beaver Stadium.

Solich also compiled a 58-19 record over six seasons (1998-2003) as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He guided them to six bowl games, winning the Fiesta Bowl in the 1999 Bowl Championship Series and the Alamo Bowl in 2000. The Huskers won the Big 12 and finished with a No. 2 overall ranking in 1999.

A native of Cleveland, Solich earned All-America and All-State honors with Holy Name High School in 1962. He also won All-Big Eight honors as a fullback at Nebraska and became the first Husker to run eclipse 200 yards when he had 204 against Air Force in 1965.

The Bobcats will honor Solich during the 2024 season at a date to be determined.