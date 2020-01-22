Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals returned this week. The men’s basketball head coach stopped by the NBC4 studio to break down his team’s performance from the past week.

Last week the Bobcats went 1-1 beating Eastern Michigan 60-58 on the road Saturday while falling to Toledo 83-74 at home Tuesday. The Bobcats are now 10-9 overall and 2-4 in the MAC.

60 points is the fewest Ohio has scored in a MAC game all season, but the Bobcats were able to overcome a lackluster first half and pull off the win.

The Bobcats’ 21 first-half points is tied for their second-lowest in one half this season, but they scored 39 points in the second half to top the Eagles for a second time in two weeks. Ben Vander Plas scored a team-high 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Vander Plas got into foul trouble early and only made one field goal in the first half. Once again OU found itself down by seven entering the second half, but this time they weren’t able to overcome the deficit.

The Bobcats allowed Marreon Jackson to score 29 points while the Rockets’ big man Luke Knapke dropped 22 points. Jason Preston was able to score 27 but no other starter for the Bobcats scored in double digits.

OU and Toledo were virtually the same on rebounds, assists, turnovers and fouls committed but the biggest difference was scoring. The Rockets shot nearly 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, but OU shot 39 percent from the field and 30 percent from behind the arc.

Up next the Bobcats take on Akron at 3:30 inside the Convocation Center in Athens.