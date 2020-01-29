Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show: Episode 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Episode 3 of the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show is back and this week head coach Jeff Boals discusses Kobe Bryant’s impact on basketball and Ohio’s two close losses from the past week.

The Bobcats hosted Akron last Saturday and OU found itself down by 16 at halftime. The Bobcats were able to overcome their dismal first half and pull within one possessions several times late in the game but were unable to take the lead from the Zips falling 88-86. 88 points is the most the Bobcats have allowed all season. One highlight was OU’s ability to come back in the second half scoring 54 points in that half while shooting 55 percent from the field for the game.

Ohio then went on the road to Northern Illinois losing 61-59, the Bobcats third one-possession loss in their last five games.

Ohio trailed by as many as nine points with less than nine minutes left in the second half but came back to tie the game late only to fall in the last seconds. After scoring a MAC season-high 86 points against the Zips, Ohio scored a MAC season-low 59 against the Huskies. Lack of possessions played a large part with a discrepancy of more than 20 extra possessions in Ohio’s game against Akron. But that doesn’t make up for Ohio’s offense, which shot 39 percent from the field, 29 percent from three-point range and 10-18 from the free throw line.

Ohio returns to action on Saturday to face Ball State on the road at 1:00.