Ohio Bobcats overcome slow start, beat Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, MI. (WCMH) — A slow start for Ohio didn’t keep the Bobcats from beating Eastern Michigan 60-58 on the road Saturday afternoon.

60 points is the fewest the Bobcats (10-8, 2-3 MAC) have scored thi season while still winning the game and the fewest they’ve scored through five MAC games.

The Bobcats’ 21 first-half points is tied for their second-lowest in one half this season, but they scored 39 points in the second half to top the Eagles for a second time in two weeks.

Ben Vander Plas scored a team-high 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. The sophomore forward now has three-straight games scoring at least 20 points.

It took Ohio eight minutes and 47 seconds to score its first field goal of the game and the Bobcats found themselves down 28-21 at halftime. During the first 20 minutes, Ohio shot a dismal 17.9 percent from the field while missing eight of their first nine three-point attempts. The Bobcats also missed eight of 16 free throw attempts in the first half, but still only trailed by seven going into the second half.

Jeff Boals’ squad trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half turning the ball over seven times in the first half. But Ohio started rolling in the second half scoring 16 points in six minutes to tie the game 37-37 with 13:55 left in the second half. Ohio led by as many as eight points with 8:49 left in the second half, but allowed EMU back into the game.

With five seconds left, Vander Plas made his first free throw but missed the second giving the Eagles a chance to win at the buzzer. Noah Morgan got a great look at the game-winning three but missed on the back iron to give Ohio the road win.

The Bobcats return to action on Tuesday to host Toledo at 7:00.