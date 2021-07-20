Ohio Bobcats hire Craig Moore as baseball coach

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University has hired longtime assistant Craig Moore as its baseball coach.

Moore has spent the last nine seasons with the Bobcats, serving as Ohio’s interim coach during the 2021 season after previously serving as an assistant for eight seasons.

Last season, Moore led the Bobcats to their first winning season since 2017.

The Bobcats have won two Mid-American Conference tournament titles and have made two NCAA Championship appearances over the last three years with Moore on staff. Ohio had made just two NCAA tournament appearances in the 43 seasons before 2015.

Prior to arriving in Athens, Moore served two years as an assistant coach with Creighton, five years as head coach at Western Texas College and three years at Tennessee Tech as an assistant and recruiting coordinator.