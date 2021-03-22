Ohio Bobcats fall to Creighton 72-58 in the 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats’ historic season came to an end Monday as No. 13 OU fell 72-58 to No. 5 seed Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
This was the Bobcats first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 and 13th in school history. Ohio shocked defending national champion Virginia 62-58 to reach the Round of 32.
Ohio struggled on offense all game shooting 31% from the field while the Bobcats’ leading scorer Jason Preston didn’t score his first basket until 29 minutes into the game. He finished the game with just four points.
No Bobcat had success from the behind the arc as OU shot 7-of-30 from deep.
Aside from its shooting woes, Ohio committed 14 turnovers and the Blue Jays capitalized scoring 18 points off of those mistakes.
In the first half, OU made just 31% of its shots while Creighton shot 50%. Ohio only made two shots in the last 11 minutes and 30 seconds of the first half while Creighton went on a 20-4 run to lead by 15 points at halftime.
The Blue Jays kept it up in the first five minutes of the second half increasing their lead to 21 points after back to back three pointers. The closest OU got in the second half was nine points, but it was with just two minutes and 26 seconds left in the game.
Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski led all scorers with 20 points while Christian Bishop cleaned up on the glass with 15 rebounds and 12 points. Lunden McDay led the Bobcats with 11 points.
Ohio ends its season with 17 wins and eight losses. The Bobcats only have one senior on the team in center Dwight Wilson who has a chance to return due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.