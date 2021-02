RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3.

Jordan Staal was credited with two goals following a scoring change, and Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.