Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Season 2 Episode 5

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Jeff Boals and Justin Holbrock discuss OU’s four-game win streak, dominating in the paint, how the Bobcats were able to pull off a one possession win at Buffalo, beating CMU on the road for the first time since 2013 and the importance of having a conference tournament for non-Power 5 teams.

Ohio returns to action Saturday when the Bobcats play at Bowling Green. The game was originally scheduled for the end of the season but Eastern Michigan had to cancel its game against OU and Northern Illinois had to cancel its game against the Falcons this Saturday leading to the schedule change.