ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Justin Holbrock and Jeff Boals discuss OU’s back-to-back wins over Ball State and Western Michigan, scoring more than double the amount of points in the paint against both teams, improving on defense, the consistency of Ben Vander Plas and the emergence of true freshman Mark Spears.

The Bobcats are 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the MAC. Ohio returns to action Friday in a game at Buffalo.