ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Jeff Boals and Justin Holbrock discuss OU’s second postponed game of the season, dealing with uncertainties and sudden changes during this unprecedented season and playing better defense after an 89-79 home loss to Kent State last Saturday.

The Bobcats are 7-6 overall, 3-4 in the MAC and return to action Friday in a home game against Ball State.