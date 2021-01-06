Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Season 2 Episode 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals returns for a second season as OU navigates its way through this unprecedented 2020-21 season.

The Bobcats are off to a 7-4 start with a 2-2 MAC record. The highlights of OU’s season so far include a near upset road win over Illinois in which the Cats lost 77-75, a dominating win over Cleveland State that included a 44-0 run — a new NCAA record for largest run without the other team scoring and winning two of their last three MAC games.

This week, Justin Holbrock and Coach Boals discuss the challenges of playing through the pandemic, how Ohio has been able to lead the MAC in field goal percentage and assist to turnover ratio, playing through injuries and which players have stepped up so far during the first 11 games.

The Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show is recorded Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. and posted weekly by 2:00 p.m. that same day.