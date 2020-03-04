Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode 7

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Justin Holbrock and Jeff Boals discuss Ohio’s senior day win over Kent State, the ‘Cats loss to the MAC’s best team and how to prepare for the MAC Tournament.

Four different players scored 16 points or more in OU’s 76-69 win over Kent State, avenging a 15-point loss the Bobcats suffered to the Golden Flashes two weeks ago.

📹😼🏀 "Remember what they did to you last time…"😼🏀#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/HNb726izpr — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 29, 2020

Ben Vander Plas led the team with 22 points while Jordan Dartis poured in 17 and Lunden McDay scored 16 off the bench. Jason Preston also dropped 18 points and recorded 10 assists without a single turnover earning him his fifth MAC East Player of the Week award.

The Bobcats shot 46 percent from the field despite only making five of their 20 three-point attempts. Ohio made up for that by going to the free throw 32 times, double the amount of attempts for Kent State with the team making 25 of those shots from the stripe to seal the win on senior day.

📸🏀 Nothing quite like Senior Night in the Convo. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/YGEXkEvYrt — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 29, 2020

Ohio continued the momentum in the first half against Akron scoring a season-high 50 points in the first half alone. The ‘Cats did so without senior Jordan Dartis who was out with an ankle sprain, but they couldn’t keep up that pace in the second half. OU only mustered 17 points in the second half going without a basket during the last six minutes of the game as Akron pulled of the 74-67 comeback to seal at least a share of the MAC regular season championship.

Jason Preston shined once again with 19 points and eight assists, but the team struggled with turnovers giving the ball up 15 times. OU out-shot Akron making 24 buckets compared to 22, but the Zips went to the foul line nine more times and made nine more free throw attempts. The Bobcats also lost Vander Plas for a few minutes midway through the second half after he rolled his ankle while shooting a layup.

The Bobcats will try to get healthy and regroup before they face rival Miami on Friday followed by the start of the MAC Tournament next week.