Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode 6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Jeff Boals and Justin Holbrock discuss OU’s one-point loss to the MAC’s best team, Bowling Green, the Bobcats first win over Buffalo since 2016 and winning four of their last six games.

OU jumped out to a 15-point lead over the Falcons by scoring 39 points in the first half on the road. The Bobcats led by eight points with eight minutes left in the game, but BG went on a 14-4 run to tie the game 56-56 with four minutes left. Ben Vander Plas made a basket while getting fouled and sank the free throw with 43 seconds left. Justin Turner hit two free throws to pull the Falcons within one and Ben Roderick missed the front end of a one and one to give Bowling Green a chance to win the game. Turner did just that by nailing a jumper with less than two seconds to go to give his team the 62-61 comeback win over OU.

The Bobcats started strong once again against Buffalo on Tuesday going on an 18-0 run to start the game. They kept the pressure on taking a 39-26 lead into halftime, their second game in a row scoring 39 points in the first half. But unlike the previous game, Ohio would not let the Bulls back into the game keeping at least a nine-point lead during the entire second half. It was OU’s first win over Buffalo since February 12, 2016.

🏀😼📹 Last night was fun. So let's watch some highlights!#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/h83nWyjiqt — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 26, 2020

Former Olentangy Liberty standout and current OU freshman Ben Roderick finished with a career-high 21 points while freshman Jason Preston recorded another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

🏀😼Ben Roderick drops 21 and six threes✅

Ves and JP each have 10 rebounds ✅

BVP has five assists ✅

The Bobcats play a full 40 minutes and drop the Bulls, 80-69 ✅



📰Recap ➡️ https://t.co/M2MKtyEWGh#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/quCVeQZsNJ — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 26, 2020

Ohio has now won four of its last six games and the Bobcats can keep that momentum going when they host Kent State on Friday at 6:30.