Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode 5

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Justin Holbrock and OU head coach Jeff Boals discuss Ohio’s loss to Kent State, the Bobcats’ win over Central Michigan, how to play better on the road and improving before the MAC Tournament.

Last Saturday, the Bobcats lost 87-72 to Kent State giving OU its third-straight road loss. The Bobcats turned the ball over 18 times and the Golden Flashes shot better than 50 percent from the field including a season-high 17 three pointers. Ohio had four starters score in double digits but only got five bench points in the loss to Kent State.

The Bobcats bounced back Tuesday beating Central Michigan 77-69, their first win over the Chippewas since 2014.

😼🏀📹 Jordy was @jordy_dartis35 and a big second half from Sylvester Ogbonda helped the Bobcats seal the 77-69 victory. Check out the highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yf4JI3SMa2 — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 19, 2020

In the win over CMU, Ohio knocked down 13 threes including seven treys from senior Jordan Dartis who finished with a game-high 27 points. Once again four starters scored in the double figures, but bench scoring was even lower with Ohio only mustering two points off the bench. Ohio was still able to score 50 points in the second half giving the Bobcats three wins in their last four games.

🏀😼 JD drains 7 threes and scores 27 points ✅

Sylvester has 11 rebounds ✅

BVP adds 17 and 7 ✅

Ohio picks up their first win over CMU since 2014 ✅



Seems like a great night in the Convo!



📰 Recap ➡️ https://t.co/Hfp7VIN99D#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Fpq9hnjx6X — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 19, 2020

Ohio travels to Bowling Green on Saturday to take on a Falcons’ team that’s tied for first place in the MAC with a 10-3 conference record. The Bobcats have a chance to win their first road game since December 18th and win their second-straight game against a team with a winning record in the MAC. Tip-off for the game is set for 4:30.