Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: Episode 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals returns after a week off and the bye week paid dividends for OU. The Bobcats are coming off back-to-back wins in the MAC for the first time this season after beating Miami 77-46 and Western Michigan 73-61.

Ohio’s 31-point win is the school’s second-largest victory over the RedHawks. The Bobcats jumped out to a lead seven minutes into the first half and never gave it up. In that game, freshman Jason Preston recorded his first career triple-double and just the second in school history.

😼🏀 Jay Preston first career triple double ✔️

Jordan Dartis is the new Ohio three-point king ✔️

Bobcats beat Miami for the ninth-straight time in the Convo✔️



What a day to be in Athens!



📰Recap ➡️ https://t.co/hsEfCeRdJE#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/LFPBjXUKEY — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 9, 2020

History was also made by senior Jordan Dartis who broke Nick Kellogg’s record of 290 made three pointers.

Check out @RussEisenstein's call when @jordy_dartis35 hit his 291st triple and became the three point king of Ohio Men's Basketball!#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/YoZOG2NAkd — Ohio Men's Basketball (@OhioMBasketball) February 8, 2020

The Bobcats followed that win up by taking down Western Michigan, a team they lost to 77-65 back on January 4th. Preston had another stellar game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while Ben Vander Plas dropped 19 points. The Bobcats only allowed 11 free throw attempts while attempting 24 of their own knocking down 18 of those.

OU returns to action on Saturday when it faces Kent State on the road at 1:00.