Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show with Jeff Boals: 2020-21 Season Recap

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on the final episode of the Ohio Bobcats Coaches Show, Jeff Boals and Justin Holbrock discuss OU’s historic 2020-21 season, becoming the 6th team in school history to win an NCAA Tournament game, coaching and playing an entire season through a pandemic, and how Coach Boals will recruit during the dead period.

The 2020-21 Ohio Bobcats were the first team to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and just the 13th team in school history to make it to the Big Dance.

OU knocked off defending national champion Virginia 62-58 in the first round. Only three No. 13 seeds have won a game since 2012 and two of those wins belong to the Bobcats who also beat Michigan in 2012.

The Bobcats reached the NCAA Tournament by winning three games in three days in the MAC Tournament despite only playing three games in 35 days leading up to the conference tourney.

The Bobcats’ season ended in the Round of 32 after a 72-58 loss to No. 5 Creighton.

Jeff Boals finishes his second season with the Bobcats with 17 wins and 8 losses.