COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is kicking off Thursday with a players and coaches press conference at The Hyatt House. The press conference can be seen in the video player above.

Ohio All-Stars coach Jim Cleamons and HBCU All-Stars coach Robert Jones are speaking at the event to preview Saturday’s game at 8:30 at Nationwide Arena.

Cleamons played at Ohio State and won 10 NBA Championships as a player and assistant coach.

“Basketball is a game that brings people together,” Cleamons said. “You want to learn through sports. It’s an activity. Let the activity allow you to learn.”

All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza Events

Friday

  • All-Star Players Meet and Greet 6:00 p.m.
  • Line Dance Spring Jam 7:00 p.m. at The Forum
  • No Cap Comedy Tour 8:00 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center
  • Classic for Columbus Tip Off Party 11:00 p.m.

Saturday

  • Crane Group College, Career and Community Fair 10:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • HBO Documentary: Women of Troy 11:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • Wealth Education Talk Back 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena Scotts Turf Lounge
  • Women Who Lead: A Networking Brunch 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • All-Stars Fashion Experience 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • All-Star Kids Party 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • World’s Largest HBCU Line Dance 3:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • Old School vs New School Celebrity Game 5:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • Slam Dunk Challenge 5:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • College Basketball All-Star Game 8:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • Classic for Columbus Celebrity After Party 10:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

HBCU All-Stars:

  • Kyle Foster, Howard
  • Lekitus (Najee) Garvin, Hampton
  • Elias Hard, Edward Waters
  • Xavier Jones, Johnson C. Smith
  • Rayshawn Neal, Shaw
  • Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union
  • MJ Randolph, Florida A&M
  • Jaquan Lawrence, LeMoyne-Owen College
  • Myles Carter, Delaware State
  • Lagio Grantsaan, Morgan State
  • Randy Miller, North Carolina Central

Ohio All-Stars:

  • Corey Benton, Florida Memorial
  • Dalonte Brown, Miami University (Ohio)
  • Daeqwon Plowden, BGSU
  • Michael Akuchie, Youngstown State
  • Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
  • Aaron Thompson, Ashland
  • Alex Masinelli, Muskingum
  • Cedric Russell, OSU
  • Marcus Ernst, Malone University
  • Landon Martin, Wittenberg University
  • Justin Carter, Otterbein University