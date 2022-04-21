COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is kicking off Thursday with a players and coaches press conference at The Hyatt House. The press conference can be seen in the video player above.
Ohio All-Stars coach Jim Cleamons and HBCU All-Stars coach Robert Jones are speaking at the event to preview Saturday’s game at 8:30 at Nationwide Arena.
Cleamons played at Ohio State and won 10 NBA Championships as a player and assistant coach.
“Basketball is a game that brings people together,” Cleamons said. “You want to learn through sports. It’s an activity. Let the activity allow you to learn.”
All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza Events
Friday
- All-Star Players Meet and Greet 6:00 p.m.
- Line Dance Spring Jam 7:00 p.m. at The Forum
- No Cap Comedy Tour 8:00 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center
- Classic for Columbus Tip Off Party 11:00 p.m.
Saturday
- Crane Group College, Career and Community Fair 10:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena
- HBO Documentary: Women of Troy 11:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena
- Wealth Education Talk Back 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena Scotts Turf Lounge
- Women Who Lead: A Networking Brunch 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- All-Stars Fashion Experience 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- All-Star Kids Party 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- World’s Largest HBCU Line Dance 3:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- Old School vs New School Celebrity Game 5:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- Slam Dunk Challenge 5:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- College Basketball All-Star Game 8:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- Classic for Columbus Celebrity After Party 10:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
HBCU All-Stars:
- Kyle Foster, Howard
- Lekitus (Najee) Garvin, Hampton
- Elias Hard, Edward Waters
- Xavier Jones, Johnson C. Smith
- Rayshawn Neal, Shaw
- Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union
- MJ Randolph, Florida A&M
- Jaquan Lawrence, LeMoyne-Owen College
- Myles Carter, Delaware State
- Lagio Grantsaan, Morgan State
- Randy Miller, North Carolina Central
Ohio All-Stars:
- Corey Benton, Florida Memorial
- Dalonte Brown, Miami University (Ohio)
- Daeqwon Plowden, BGSU
- Michael Akuchie, Youngstown State
- Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
- Aaron Thompson, Ashland
- Alex Masinelli, Muskingum
- Cedric Russell, OSU
- Marcus Ernst, Malone University
- Landon Martin, Wittenberg University
- Justin Carter, Otterbein University