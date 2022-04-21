COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is kicking off Thursday with a players and coaches press conference at The Hyatt House. The press conference can be seen in the video player above.

Ohio All-Stars coach Jim Cleamons and HBCU All-Stars coach Robert Jones are speaking at the event to preview Saturday’s game at 8:30 at Nationwide Arena.

Cleamons played at Ohio State and won 10 NBA Championships as a player and assistant coach.

“Basketball is a game that brings people together,” Cleamons said. “You want to learn through sports. It’s an activity. Let the activity allow you to learn.”

All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza Events

Friday

All-Star Players Meet and Greet 6:00 p.m.

Line Dance Spring Jam 7:00 p.m. at The Forum

No Cap Comedy Tour 8:00 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center

Classic for Columbus Tip Off Party 11:00 p.m.

Saturday

Crane Group College, Career and Community Fair 10:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena

HBO Documentary: Women of Troy 11:00 a.m. at Nationwide Arena

Wealth Education Talk Back 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena Scotts Turf Lounge

Women Who Lead: A Networking Brunch 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

All-Stars Fashion Experience 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

All-Star Kids Party 1:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

World’s Largest HBCU Line Dance 3:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

Old School vs New School Celebrity Game 5:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

Slam Dunk Challenge 5:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

College Basketball All-Star Game 8:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

Classic for Columbus Celebrity After Party 10:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

HBCU All-Stars:

Kyle Foster, Howard

Lekitus (Najee) Garvin, Hampton

Elias Hard, Edward Waters

Xavier Jones, Johnson C. Smith

Rayshawn Neal, Shaw

Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union

MJ Randolph, Florida A&M

Jaquan Lawrence, LeMoyne-Owen College

Myles Carter, Delaware State

Lagio Grantsaan, Morgan State

Randy Miller, North Carolina Central

Ohio All-Stars:

Corey Benton, Florida Memorial

Dalonte Brown, Miami University (Ohio)

Daeqwon Plowden, BGSU

Michael Akuchie, Youngstown State

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Aaron Thompson, Ashland

Alex Masinelli, Muskingum

Cedric Russell, OSU

Marcus Ernst, Malone University

Landon Martin, Wittenberg University

Justin Carter, Otterbein University