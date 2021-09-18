Offensive lineman Thayer Munford leaves Ohio State-Tulsa game with injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State starting offensive guard Thayer Munford left the Buckeyes game against Tulsa early in the second quarter after suffering a lower body injury.

Munford was helped to the sideline, looked at by medical staff in the tent and left for the locker room shortly thereafter.

Munford, who’s a captain on the team, is rated as one of the best offensive tackles in the country but was moved to guard this season so the Buckeyes could play Dawand Jones at tackle. Matt Jones has replaced Munford at left guard. Jones played a decent amount of snaps in 2020 as a junior.