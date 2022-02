LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been downgraded to out in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

Beckham, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Rams midway through the season, scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, which can be seen on NBC4.

The Bengals lead the Rams 20-16 in the third quarter.