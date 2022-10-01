The Crew, Buckeyes, and Blue Jackets are all set to play October 1 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last month, Columbus was supposed to have three different sporting events taking place across the city.

On Sept. 3, Ohio State beat Notre Dame at the Horseshoe and the Columbus Crew drew with the Chicago Fire at Lower.com Field.. The third game was supposed to be afternoon baseball for the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, but the rain got in the way.

On Saturday, Columbus will have the “sports equinox” it missed out on last month with three major sporting events set to happen as the Buckeyes, Crew, and Blue Jackets all suit up and host games with varying stakes.

3:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Ohio Stadium

The triple sports Saturday in Ohio’s capital begins at Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the school’s ninth all-time meeting.

OSU fans will expect to see a blowout as the Buckeyes have won each game against Rutgers by at least three touchdowns.

Saturday’s afternoon contest will also be a very special night with the university celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Horseshoe.

7:00 p.m.: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals, Nationwide Arena

As OSU-Rutgers wraps up, we will have puck drop for some NHL preseason action between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena.

The Jackets have started the preseason with two wins and two losses and have just four preseason games to go. This home match against division foes Washington could be a little preview as to how the Metropolitan Division standings could play out this season.

Regular season play for Columbus begins October 12 at the Carolina Hurricanes with the home opener set for Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

7:30 p.m.: Crew vs. Red Bulls, Lower.com Field

At the same time the Jackets game starts at Nationwide Arena, the opening whistle will blow a few blocks away at Lower.com Field in the Crew’s final home regular season match of the 2022 season.

The Black & Gold take on the New York Red Bulls Saturday in the team’s biggest game this season as they push for a return to the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2021.

With just two games to go after Saturday’s contest, the Crew desperately need a win and some help from other clubs to get back into the top-seven in the East standings entering the final week of the season.

The team will be without start striker Cucho Hernandez for the game after MLS suspended him following use of “offensive language” during the team’s last match against the Portland Timbers.

Currently, Columbus is in eighth place behind Inter Miami by three points.