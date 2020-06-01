Number of eliminated college sports programs nearing 100

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, runners compete in the men’s NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships in Terre Haute, Ind. Four-year colleges facing budget shortfalls stemming from the coronavirus outbreak have eliminated a total of nearly 100 sports programs since March. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

(AP/WCMH)– Four-year colleges facing budget shortfalls because of the coronavirus outbreak have eliminated nearly 100 sports programs.

Critics say some of those sports might have survived if decision-makers had taken considered the benefits those sports brought to the schools as a whole.

Former University of Idaho president Chuck Staben argues athletes in sports that award partial scholarships often pay more than the value of their scholarships for tuition. He says that’s especially important at a time when enrollment declines are accelerating because of the pandemic.

Ohio colleges are among the universities cutting programs, including the University of Cincinnati. In April, they announced the elimination of their men’s soccer program.