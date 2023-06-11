PARIS (WCMH) — Novak Djokovic added another historic notch to his legendary tennis career on Sunday in Paris as he won his third French Open and record 23rd grand slam singles title on NBC4.

The Serbian superstar defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud on Court Phillipe-Chatrier 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to stand alone as the first and only man with 23 major tournament victories, eclipsing Rafael Nadal’s 22.

Djokovic’s win puts him alone on the men’s side but now ties him with Serena Williams for the most grand slam singles titles (male or female) in the open era. He now needs to win two more grand slams to pass Margaret Court’s 24 to have the most grand slam singles titles of all-time in any era (13 of Court’s major titles came during the amateur era).

The 36-year-old also has become the first man to win each grand slam at least three times. His third French Open win is coupled with his record 10 victories at the Australian Open, seven Wimbledon crowns, and three U.S. Open titles.

This is also the third-time Djokovic has won both the Australian and French Opens to start a calendar year. To make more history, he will have to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2023 to become the first man to win all four grand slams in a year since 1969.