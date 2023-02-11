COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Northland Vikings beat the Africentric Nubians 58-56 behind a staggering 34 points from freshman Kendrick King who also added eight assists in the win.

The Vikings trailed by six going into the fourth quarter but outscored Africentric 14-6 in the final eight minutes to win the title. Kendrick had 17 points in both the first half and second half in one of the most impressive individual performances in the City League championship history.