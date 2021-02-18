No. 4 Ohio State outshoots Penn State 92-82, Buckeyes win 7th straight

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State outshot Penn State in a 92-82 win Thursday to give the Buckeyes their seventh-straight win and sixth-straight on the road.

E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 23 points while Duane Washington Jr. poured in 21 points as the team shot 56% from the field including 11 three pointers. 92 points is the most OSU has scored in a Big Ten game this season.

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing (14) works against Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State’s Kyle Young (25) reaches for a pass in front of Penn State’s John Harrar, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing (14) watches as his E.J. Liddell (32) goes up to block a shot by Penn State’s John Harrar (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Trent Buttrick (15) and Jamari Wheeler, right, attempt a steal from Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Myreon Jones (0) drives to the basket on Ohio State’s Musa Jallow (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

The Buckeyes scored 47 points in the first half on 65% shooting, and 45 points the second half giving OSU three halves of 45 points or more in its last four games.

OSU got off to a slow start in the second half as Penn State went on a 13-4 run to take their first lead since the first minute of the game when it led 2-0. The Buckeyes found themselves down 61-54 with 14 minutes left but responded by going on a 15-0 run of their own to take a 69-61 lead with 9:33 left.

But Ohio State’s run was interrupted by four turnovers during the next four minutes and Penn State pulled within four points with 5:08 left in the game. E.J. Liddell also committed his third and fourth fouls during that four-minute span.

Penn State stayed in the game with 12 three pointers, but Ohio State held the Nittany Lions to three field goals in the last five minutes. Washington scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and scored those 21 points on nine shot attempts.

“There are stretches where [Duane] struggles with his efficiency,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. “But I loved his efficiency here of late.”

The Buckeyes return to action Sunday for a top-5 showdown against No. 3 Michigan in Columbus at 1:00.