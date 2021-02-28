No. 4 Ohio State No. 9 Iowa 73-57, Buckeyes lose third-straight game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s offensive struggles continued as the No. 4 Buckeyes fell to No. 9 Iowa 73-57. The Buckeyes’ 57 points is the fewest they’ve scored in a game this season.

OSU has lost three games in a row after winning seven straight. The Buckeyes turned the ball over 13 times allowing Iowa to score 15 points off of turnovers.

“We were really sloppy with the ball,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. “This was our worst offensive performance of the year. Give Iowa credit for that.”

Ohio State trailed by 14 points at the half, but went on a 14-2 run to shrink Iowa’s lead to 44-42 with 16:51 left in the game. But the Buckeyes could only muster 15 points the rest of the game.

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 15 points while Duane Washington Jr. chipped in 12 points.

OSU’s defense couldn’t find a way to stop Hawkeyes’ big man Luka Garza who will likely win the Naismith Player of the Year Award. Garza dropped a game-high 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Aside from Garza, the Hawkeyes torched OSU from behind the arc making 10 three pointers, including five from junior Joe Wieskamp who finished with 19 points.

Iowa’s Joe Toussaint, left, shoots over Ohio State’s Kyle Young during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, center, fights for the ball against Iowa’s Joe Toussaint, left, and Keegan Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery, right, shoots against Ohio State’s Musa Jallow during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp, right, blocks the shot of Ohio State’s Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State’s Duane Washington, right, shoots over Iowa’s Connor McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State’s Duane Washington, right, drives the baseline against Iowa’s C.J. Fredrick during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Buckeyes rank third in the country in offensive efficiency, but they only scored 28 points in the first half on 38 percent shooting. OSU also scored less than 30 in the second half of Thursday’s 71-67 loss to Michigan State. OSU has only scored less than 30 points in a half six times in Big Ten play.

One of the only highlights for OSU was the return of Kyle Young who missed Thursday’s game with a concussion.

The Buckeyes have a chance to bounce back when they host No. 5 Illinois in OSU’s final regular season game.