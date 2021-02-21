No. 4 Ohio State falls 92-87 to No. 3 Michigan, 7-game win streak snapped

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the first-ever top 5 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan, the No. 4 Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Wolverines 92-87 in a high-octane scoring bonanza snapping OSU’s seven-game win streak.

91 points is the most the Buckeyes have given up this season.

This was the Buckeyes first home loss to Michigan since Feb. 11, 2014.

Ohio State couldn’t find an answer for Michigan big man Hunter Dickenson who led the Wolverines with 22 points and scored eight of Michigan’s last 18 points. The other difference was Michigan’s 13 fast-break points to Ohio State’s two.

The momentum turned against the Buckeyes after a careless turnover by Justice Sueing that resulted in three points for Michigan to give it a six-point lead with 2:34 left.

“I’ve been in that position before,” Duane Washington Jr. said. “Everybody makes mistakes . . . One little mistake toward the end is not the reason we lost the game.”

Both teams shot better than 53% from the field and made 11 three pointers, but Michigan had an advantage down low with three players who stand 6’9″ or taller.

“They’re a good team. We didn’t adjust. We should’ve adjusted and played better defense against them,” E.J. Liddell said. “We didn’t make them miss.”

Duane Washington Jr. played his most efficient offensive game as a Buckeye scoring 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting while EJ Liddell chipped in 23 points.

The two teams were virtually identical in points in the paint, second-chance points, and points off the bench, points off turnovers

OSU committed one turnover during a 16-minute stretch showing why the Buckeyes’ offense ranks in the top five of the country. That stretch also explains why OSU only trailed by two points at halftime despite Michigan making 10 three pointers in the first half.

Michigan boasts the No. 1 defensive field goal percentage in the Big Ten, but OSI was able to pick apart the Wolverines from all areas on offense as the Buckeyes scored more than 80 points for the fourth time in seven games.

The last time both teams were ranked in the top six, the No. 6 Wolverines beat the No. 1 Buckeyes 75-71 in the Elite 8 of the 1992 NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State has a chance to bounce back Thursday when the Buckeyes face Michigan State in East Lansing at 9:00.