No. 4 Buckeyes power past Maryland 73-65, Young drops career-high 18

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (WCMH) — On the same day Ohio State broke into the top 5, the No. 4 Buckeyes extended their win streak to five games by beating Maryland 73-65 Monday night.

OSU has now won eight of its last nine games.

Kyle Young finished with a career-high 18 points while Duane Washington Jr. chipped in 17 points.

Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, right, looks on as Maryland guard Eric Ayala shoots a free throw after Ohio State was called for a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Referee Rob Riley, left, talks with Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ohio State guard CJ Walker drives against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ohio State responded to a slow start with solid defense and eight three pointers in the first half. The Buckeyes rank 4th in the nation in offensive efficiency, but didn’t get their first points in the paint until the 4:04 mark of the first half.

OSU finished with 10 three pointers and shot better than 44 percent from the field.

Ohio State ended the last six and half minutes of the first half by going on a 16-5 run to take a 35-30 lead at halftime.

Both teams struggled with shooting early in the second half with the Buckeyes and Terps combining for 1-of-17 shooting in the first six minutes and 36 seconds. They had six field goals combined in the first nine minutes of the second half.

But the Buckeyes’ offense woke up during the last 11 minutes with 10 field goals, with eight of those coming in the paint after their struggles in that area in the first half.

Ohio State returns to action when the Buckeyes host Indiana on Saturday. Tip off is set for 12:00.