No. 3 Ohio State tops Rutgers 49-27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State continued its dominance against Rutgers as the Buckeyes handled the Scarlet Knights 49-27 Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

Justin Fields lit the Rutgers defense up to the tune of 314 yards and six total touchdowns while completing 24 of 28 passes.

Ohio State’s defense suffocated the Scarlet Knights in the first half holding them to 83 total yards and only allowed them past the 50-yard line once resulting in a 35-3 halftime lead.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a second quarter pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a six-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of Christian Izien #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hops into the end zone for a seven yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)



COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes close in to make a tackle on Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drags down Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Justin Hilliard #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovers a second quarter fumble by Aron Cruickshank #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Jameson Williams #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 38-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter as Brendon White #7 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes scored five touchdowns on its first six drives and got the scoring started on a 38-yard pass from Fields to Jameson Williams capping off a seven-play, 89-yard drive.

OSU’s second touchdown was Fields’ second rushing touchdown of the season after he faked a handoff up the middle and scampered in for a seven-yard score.

The Buckeyes third drive looked like it would end after three plays, but Ryan Day called a fake punt on a direct snap to Steele Chambers that went for 38 yards. That fake allowed for OSU’s third touchdown of the game and third touchdown from Fields to Chris Olave on a perfectly-placed throw while on the run.

That ball was right on the money. 🎯



Seriously, stay for the replay. pic.twitter.com/sG4vqNNbdE — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 8, 2020

Ohio’s State’s fifth touchdown was set up by Justin Hilliard who forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Rutgers’ 30-yard line. The Buckeyes scored six plays later on an eight-yard strike from Fields to Garrett Wilson who recorded his third-straight game with at least 100 receiving yards.

Jeremy Ruckert scored OSU’s sixth touchdown and Olave added one more in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights used a pair of trick plays in the third quarter to score their first touchdown starting with a direct snap that went for a 66-yard run followed by a swing pass to offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal.

Rutgers scored three more touchdowns, including a punt return in which Avery Young caught the punt, threw the ball all the way across the field to Bo Melton who then took it 58 yards for the score.

Ohio State is now 7-0 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten and OSU has scored at least 49 points in all seven of those games.

Ohio State will have a much bigger challenge next week when it goes on the road to face Maryland, which beat Penn State 35-19 in Happy Valley on Saturday and beat 45-44 Minnesota in overtime in week two.