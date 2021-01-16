No. 21 Ohio State tops No. 14 Illinois on the road 87-81, Liddell drops game-high 26

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WCMH) — No. 21 Ohio State went on the road and took down No. 14 Illinois 87-81 as the Buckeyes knocked down 11 three-pointers and E.J. Liddell scored a game-high 26 points.

The Buckeyes shot better than 53 percent from the field and led by double digits for most the game, including a 10-point lead with 2:30 left. But Illinois pulled within three points with 31 seconds left and within two points with 15 seconds left.

Justice Sueing and Duane Washington both knocked six free throws down the stretch to seal the road win.

The Fighting Illini had a chance to make it a two-point game with a minute left too, but Jacob Grandison missed an open three.

This is OSU’s third win over a top-15 team, including its two wins over Rutgers this season.

Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns contributed 11 points apiece. The Buckeyes were only outrebounded 29-28 to a much bigger Illinois team and allowed zero second-chance points in the first half.