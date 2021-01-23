No. 15 Ohio State takes down No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62 on the road

MADISON, Wisconsin (WCMH) — No. 15 Ohio State picked up its fourth win over a top 15 team when the Buckeyes went wire-to-wire to beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The win is also OSU’s second-straight road win over a top 15 team after the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4) beat Illinois last Saturday.

E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 20 points while Ohio State shot better than 50% from the field.

Ohio State’s CJ Walker and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)











OSU led by as many as 13 points in the second half, and Wisconsin mounted a comeback pulling within four points with 4:37 left in the game. But that’s as close as the Buckeyes would let the Badgers get as OSU improves to 6-4 in the Big Ten.

CJ Walker played in his first game since Jan. 3 after being sidelined with a right hand fracture contributing eight points and three assists.

Ohio State returns to action next Sunday when the Buckeyes host Michigan State at 1:00 p.m.