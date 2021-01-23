No. 15 Ohio State takes down No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62 on the road

MADISON, Wisconsin (WCMH) — No. 15 Ohio State picked up its fourth win over a top 15 team when the Buckeyes went wire-to-wire to beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The win is also OSU’s second-straight road win over a top 15 team after the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4) beat Illinois last Saturday.
E.J. Liddell led all scorers with 20 points while Ohio State shot better than 50% from the field.
OSU led by as many as 13 points in the second half, and Wisconsin mounted a comeback pulling within four points with 4:37 left in the game. But that’s as close as the Buckeyes would let the Badgers get as OSU improves to 6-4 in the Big Ten.
CJ Walker played in his first game since Jan. 3 after being sidelined with a right hand fracture contributing eight points and three assists.
Ohio State returns to action next Sunday when the Buckeyes host Michigan State at 1:00 p.m.