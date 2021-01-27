No. 13 Ohio State fends off Penn State 83-79 at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite committing a season-high 17 turnovers, No. 13 Ohio State managed to pick up its fifth win this month fending off Penn State 83-79 at home Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes overcame sloppy play and foul trouble by shooting better than 50 percent from the field while knocking down 20 of their 21 free throw attempts, including four by Liddell in the last minute to clinch the win.

Liddell poured in a team-high 22 points and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.

Ohio State trailed 73-68 with five minutes left in the game after Kyle Young’s fifth foul while CJ Walker fouled out a minute and half later. But even without two starters, the Buckeyes managed to outscore Penn State 15-6 in the las five minutes.

Ohio State was only averaging 10.3 turnovers in their last nine games, but the Buckeyes committed 17 against Penn State, including four in the first five minutes of the second half allowing the Nittany Lions to go on a 10-0 to start the half and take their first lead of the game at 49-46.

OSU struggled with foul trouble in the second half, particularly Liddell, Walker and Young who all had three fouls six minutes into the second half. Penn State was in the bonus six and half minutes into the second half.

Penn State had three players score 15 points or more, including a game-high 26 points by Seth Lundy who made four three pointer and went 8-for-10 from the foul line.

Ohio State returns to action Sunday when the Buckeyes host Michigan State at 1:00 p.m.