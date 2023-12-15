COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 15 points, Taylor Thierry added 11 and No. 12 Ohio State coasted to a 73-49 win over Division II Grand Valley State on Friday night.

Sheldon and Thierry were the only starters to play 20 minutes, both checking in at 21, and 13 Buckeyes saw action with each one putting up at least one point.

It was a good tuneup for Monday’s home game against No. 2 UCLA.

The Buckeyes (9-1), who have won nine straight, forced 32 turnovers, 22 of them steals, and turned those into 34 points.

Ellie Droste had 17 points for the Lakers (7-1), the second-ranked D-II team. They played even with the Buckeyes in the second half, both teams scored 30 points, and finished with a 34-30 rebounding advantage.

Thierry and Sheldon split 22 points on combined 10-for-10 shooting to help the Buckeyes take a 43-19 lead at the half.

Sheldon had seven in an 11-0 run that made it 19-7 late in the first quarter. Grand Valley State had 20 turnovers in the first half the Buckeyes converted into 25 points.

Ohio State shot 50% in the first half, 32% in the second and finished 1 for 10 from 3-point range.